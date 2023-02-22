Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests

Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura Barnhart (right) were booked following a search warrant conducted by the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Four people face drug charges after a welfare check became multiple drug arrests.

On Friday, February 17, dispatchers received a call for a welfare check at 4:45 p.m. at 337 S 4th St. in Everest. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said that once officers arrived at the residence, a deputy recognized a man in the front yard, later identified as Brent Rezabek, 38, of Hiawatha, who had four active warrants for his arrest.

According to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office, Rezabek has three warrants for failing to appear and one for a Felony Probation Violation. He was additionally charged with possession of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

After Rezabek was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said that deputies “made contact” with the residence and determined probable cause for a search warrant.

Deputies obtained a search warrant, and the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force served the warrant. During the search, deputies said they seized needles, syringes, meth, marijuana, grinders, and pipes. After the task force concluded its search, three people were promptly taken into custody.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office also noted that three juveniles were placed into protective custody.

The three people booked by the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office are:

Crystal Duvall, 37, of Everest

Possession of Meth

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Possession of Marijuana

Three counts of Child Endangerment

Laura Barnhart, 37, Everest

Possession of Meth

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Three counts of Child Endangerment

Michael Ballman, 50, Horton

Possession of Meth

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Three counts of Child Endangerment

The Sheriff’s Office also said Duvall, Barnhart, and Ballman were released on February 19 on bond.

During the search, deputies said they seized needles, syringes, meth, marijuana, grinders, and...
During the search, deputies said they seized needles, syringes, meth, marijuana, grinders, and pipes.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

