Fork in the Road: Authentic Mexican food at Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re in the mood for some great local authentic Mexican food, head on over to Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol in Manhattan.

“We have very authentic food, for the most part, everything is always handmade and we go about it every day. So on those days we are always making and cooking everything that we serve here,” said Devin McDuffy, sever at El Sol.

Popular items on the menu include the fish and shrimp tacos and the el pastor tacos. The staff likes to make it special for anyone who comes in.

“They make it special because we serve authentic Mexican food like the traditional Mexican we serve in Mexico. They make it special because any restaurant here in town doesn’t serve the food we serve in here,” said Rosendo Chavez, owner of El Sol.

Many around the area including the college love to come here to enjoy great food and service.

“Oh, it’s great, the best food I’ve had in Manhattan, Kansas. Good atmosphere, people are nice, owners real nice, the bartenders here are great, don’t know why you wouldn’t come here,” said Keaton Wiske, K-State student.

The workers love seeing the community and enjoy helping people with great food.

“Pretty much just being a basic wildcat as you go around you you help everybody out it’s really tight in the community most people know each other so it’s like serving friends all the time,” said McDuffy.

“We feel good to enjoy with the people they are happy like when they eat it and say the food is so good and that its different or how do you guys make it and some people ask for the recipe but that’s the thing is making people happy,” said Chavez.

Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol is open every day and is located at 1103 N 3rd St in Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.