England bests Liberal in fleet-footed flapjack-flipping tradition

Isabella Sullenger won the Liberal leg of the 74th annual International Pancake Race, but her...
Isabella Sullenger won the Liberal leg of the 74th annual International Pancake Race, but her time was 8 seconds behind the winner in Olney, England.(KSCB Liberal)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas came out on the short end of an annual flapjack-flipping tradition.

The 74th annual International Pancake Race toed the line Shrove Tuesday on two continents. The race pits the women of Olney, England against the women of Liberal, Kansas.

Contestants don an apron and headscarf, then race down a 415-yard course, skillet in hand, tossing a pancake at the start and finish.

Liberal’s winner Isabella Sullenger clocked 1:13-seconds, eight seconds slower than Olney’s winner. Liberal won the race in 2022.

The race in Olney reportedly dates back to 1445. According to legend, a woman was making a pancake when she heard the church bells ring, and dashed to church still wearing her apron and holding her frying pan so she wouldn’t be late to the service.

