Crews save homes, lose barn in grass fire north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A barn filled with hay was lost in a grass fire that had also threatened nearby homes north of Topeka.

The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, crews were called to the 1000 block of NE 62nd St. with reports of a fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a quickly spreading grass fire threatening nearby homes.

Crews said they were on the scene for about two hours battling the blaze. One pole barn filled with hay was completely lost in the fire, however, all the homes were saved.

Officials noted that it took crews nearly two hours to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported and the cause remains undetermined. The incident remains under investigation.

