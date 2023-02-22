Comic Convention slated for Topeka’s Great Overland Station

The Great Overland Comic Convention is Feb. 25 & 26 at Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A comic convention is coming to Topeka’s Great Overland Station this weekend.

GOS program event manager Mark Arganbright visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about it.

He said people will find vendors with comic books, games, toys, boutique crafts and jewelry, and food trucks. Attendees also will experience Cosplay, and meet writers and animators.

The Great Overland Comic Convention is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave. Admission is $5.

