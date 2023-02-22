City Council approves residency, pay changes for TPD

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are now no longer required to live in Shawnee County.

The City Council approved multiple changes to their contract with the police union.

“I think it’s fantastic that the governing body is continuing to prioritize public safety. I think we have a competitive compensation package to compete in today’s world as far as the very challenging environment of law enforcement recruiting and hiring,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Instead of a 30 minute distance within Shawnee County, TPD officers will now be able to reside within a distance that allows them to report to work in an emergency within 60 minutes.

“I think residency is always one of those criteria that people use when they decide if they want to come work for agency, in this case a municipality.. a police department. I think residency plays a big role, I mean I think it’s very important to people who have families and etcetera decide where they wanna live based on where they have to, to meet those employment requirements,” Wheeles said.

The council also amended the pay schedule for police officers, shortening how long it takes to reach to the top of the pay scale and increasing wages by 1.25%.

“I voted yes on that due to the fact that it’ll help bring in new officers, but also help retain the officers we do have. If you don’t have the staff power sometimes to fill all the shifts, you’re having mandatory overtime... things like that and it creates burnout,” said Topeka City Council member Brett Kell.

The council also approved a resolution for the Kansas Department of Commerce to create a rural housing incentive district near SW 42nd and Wanamaker.

It would allow a developer to recover some of the investment through increased property tax revenue. The City says the district could help meet a shortage of housing.

