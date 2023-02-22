City celebrates former Topeka Police Chief’s 100th birthday

City council members, Mayor Mike Padilla, city leaders, and audience members rose to applaud former chief Jim Freel.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body took time Tuesday night to honor a former Topkea Police Chief for his century of life.

City council members, Mayor Mike Padilla, city leaders, and audience members rose to applaud former chief Jim Freel. He will turn 100 years old on February 27, 2023.

Padilla and current TPD Chief Bryan Wheeles presented Freel with a plaque, recognizing his service.

Freel started as a motorcycle traffic officer with TPD in 1949, rising through the ranks to become chief. He retired in 1975, but then went to work for the Dept. of Labor, retiring from there in 1992.

Prior to his time in law enforcement, Freel served in the U.S. Marine Corps. earning a Purple Heart for his service during World War II.

“On behalf of the residents of Topeka, may your 100th Birthday be filled with memories, joy and laughter,” Padilla wrote on a certificate of recognition honoring Freel.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Garcia
Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence man tased, arrested after threatening business that fired him with gun
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront

Latest News

City Council approves residency, pay changes for TPD
Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol is open every day and is located at 1103 N 3rd St in Manhattan.
Fork in the Road: Authentic Mexican food at Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol
Fork in the Road: Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol offers great local Mexican food
Fork in the Road: Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol offers great local Mexican food
McLouth residents are concerned about the plant's potential for a negative impact caused on the...
McLouth turns out for meeting on proposed Crypto Colo Center
Topeka's governing body honored former Topeka Police Chief Jim Freel as he celebrates his 100th...
City celebrates former Topeka Police Chief’s 100th birthday