City celebrates former Topeka Police Chief’s 100th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body took time Tuesday night to honor a former Topkea Police Chief for his century of life.

City council members, Mayor Mike Padilla, city leaders, and audience members rose to applaud former chief Jim Freel. He will turn 100 years old on February 27, 2023.

Padilla and current TPD Chief Bryan Wheeles presented Freel with a plaque, recognizing his service.

Freel started as a motorcycle traffic officer with TPD in 1949, rising through the ranks to become chief. He retired in 1975, but then went to work for the Dept. of Labor, retiring from there in 1992.

Prior to his time in law enforcement, Freel served in the U.S. Marine Corps. earning a Purple Heart for his service during World War II.

“On behalf of the residents of Topeka, may your 100th Birthday be filled with memories, joy and laughter,” Padilla wrote on a certificate of recognition honoring Freel.

