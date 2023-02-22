Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision

His court date scheduled for June 1.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been filed against the man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl following a head-on wrong-way collision while he was allegedly intoxicated on Highway 75.

Court records indicate that official charges have been filed against Anthony R. Tugwell, 40, of Scranton, for the death of Alyssa M. Lee, 16, of Carbondale, following a head-on collision as he was allegedly intoxicated.

Charges include involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under the influence - a combination of drugs and alcohol, reckless driving and improper crossover on a divided highway.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, officials were called to the area of 97th St. and Highway 75 after Tugwell’s northbound vehicle hit Lee’s vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway. Lee was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka, however, she was pronounced dead by medical staff as a result of her injuries.

Tugwell remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

