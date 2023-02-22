Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a Carbondale teen who was killed by an intoxicated driver over the weekend.

Penwell-Gabel says that Alyssa M. Lee, 16, of Carbondale, passed away unexpectedly on Friday. She had been driving when an intoxicated driver, Anthony Tugwell, 40, of Scranton, collided with her vehicle.

Shiloah Hutsen, a family friend and creator of a GoFundMe to help support the Lee family, said Alyssa was on her way home from her second day at a new job.

According to the Topeka funeral home, Lee was a junior at Santa Fe High School and was dually enrolled at Allen Co. Community College. She had intended a career in the mental health field.

Her family said they will never again be able to listen to some of Alyssa’s favorite musicians, including Taylor Swift, without feeling her absence. Her siblings also say that leaving home will never be the same without her. She always spoiled her family with gifts with her newfound freedom which included a job and a car.

Hutsen also said that Alyssa was an organ donor. Her heart, liver and kidneys all helped save the lives of strangers.

Penwell-Gabel said a celebration of life will be held for Alyssa at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. The family will greet loved ones at 10 a.m. and cremation will follow the service. The family has asked any guests that attend to wear casual clothes. Services will be livestreamed HERE.

Following the creation, Penwell-Gabel said a reception will be held at the Carbondale ELM Community Building.

The family has asked that any contributions be made in Alyssa’s honor to B&C Equine Rescue, Inc.

Hutsen noted that all funds donated to Alyssa’s GoFundMe will be given straight to the Lee family to aid with the costs of hospital care, the funeral, attorneys, counseling and missing work.

To read Alyssa’s full obituary, click HERE.

To donate to Alyssa’s GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.