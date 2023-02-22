Antelope set to join Giraffe & Friends at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will welcome two species of antelope native to Africa to the Topeka Zoo in the Giraffe and Friends exhibit.

The Topeka Zoo says on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that three antelope have arrived in the Capital City and will join the Giraffe and Friends expansion set to open on March 10.

The Zoo indicated that Monty the Bontebok and two Thomson’s Gazelles, Tsavo and Haraka, are now in quarantine and will be prepared to be introduced to their new habitat. They will join giraffes Sergeant Peppers, Hope and Liz - as well as Karen the ostrich who arrived in early February.

“We are very excited that the antelope are here, but calm is the key word around the barn right now,” says Wrylie Guffey, Animal Curator. “Working with hoofstock, or antelope can be a sensitive process as they are prey animals in the wild. Currently, we are focusing on getting Monty, Tssavo, and Haraka used to the noises we make so that they are not spooked when they see or hear us.”

Officials noted that the Giraffe and Friends residents will be introduced to their new habitat in waves. The process will take the weather and specific needs of each animal into account. Gradual introductions can be expected in March with additional friends set to arrive later in the spring to complete the experience.

Once final introductions are made later in 2023, the Zoo said it will boast an exciting representation of African wildlife all in one habitat - Reticulated Giraffe, Ostrich, Bontebaok, Thomson’s Gazelle, Lesser Kudu and Grey-crowned Crane.

“We are just as excited as our guests to see these animals in their new habitat,” said Brendan Wiley, Topeka Zoo CEO. “This year presents a unique opportunity to watch the animals become acclimated into their new environment. Our giraffes has not shared space with antelope before, so we’re aware that there will be an adjustment period. Guests have an opportunity to watch this experience evolve over time, and observe the natural behaviors take place between all the animals, just like you would see in the wild.”

According to the Zoo, the Bontebok is a rare antelope species native to South Africa with a declining population due to habitat loss and hunting. A juvenile is light brown while their features darken with maturity. It also said a Thomson’s Gazelle is a small antelope found in eastern Africa known for their speed and agility. As they get older, their horns will get larger and curve backward slightly.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.