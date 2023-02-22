6K undergarments collected in honor of recently passed Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,000 undergarments have been collected to donate to Doorstep, Inc. in honor of a Topeka woman.

For about a decade, Coldwell Banker says a group of its realtors named Go Givers has collected undergarments for those in need. The idea proposed by Don Wiltz came after an article about the need for undergarments in shelters and clothing banks as they are the most requested and least donated.

From there, Coldwell said the Go Givers started a yearly campaign - Under-Awareness of the Under-Wearless. From November to January, the team buys and collects new items from friends, family and clients to restock the shelves of Doorstep, Inc. in Topeka after the holidays.

Doorstep, Inc. is a local organization that helps individuals who experience hardships.

In 2023, Coldwell said the Go Givers suffered a loss of their own - Shannon Nichol passed away unexpectedly due to heart failure. In her honor, the remaining team members - Wiltz, Ruth Simnitt, Vicki Trembly and Amy Miller - teamed up with Colwell, Sunflower Association of Reatlors, Inc. and Kansas Secured Title to collect undergarments.

The 2023 effort resulted in 6,312 pairs of socks, underwear, bras and undershorts for men, women boys and girls in the Go Givers’ collection bin.

“The Go Givers have so much gratitude for everyone who helped reach this goal,” said officials with Coldwell. “These donations helped our community in honor of Shannon’s life.”

