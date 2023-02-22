6K undergarments collected in honor of recently passed Topeka woman

Go Givers collect 6K+ undergarments to donate to Doorstep, Inc. on Feb. 22, 2023.
Go Givers collect 6K+ undergarments to donate to Doorstep, Inc. on Feb. 22, 2023.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,000 undergarments have been collected to donate to Doorstep, Inc. in honor of a Topeka woman.

For about a decade, Coldwell Banker says a group of its realtors named Go Givers has collected undergarments for those in need. The idea proposed by Don Wiltz came after an article about the need for undergarments in shelters and clothing banks as they are the most requested and least donated.

From there, Coldwell said the Go Givers started a yearly campaign - Under-Awareness of the Under-Wearless. From November to January, the team buys and collects new items from friends, family and clients to restock the shelves of Doorstep, Inc. in Topeka after the holidays.

Doorstep, Inc. is a local organization that helps individuals who experience hardships.

In 2023, Coldwell said the Go Givers suffered a loss of their own - Shannon Nichol passed away unexpectedly due to heart failure. In her honor, the remaining team members - Wiltz, Ruth Simnitt, Vicki Trembly and Amy Miller - teamed up with Colwell, Sunflower Association of Reatlors, Inc. and Kansas Secured Title to collect undergarments.

The 2023 effort resulted in 6,312 pairs of socks, underwear, bras and undershorts for men, women boys and girls in the Go Givers’ collection bin.

“The Go Givers have so much gratitude for everyone who helped reach this goal,” said officials with Coldwell. “These donations helped our community in honor of Shannon’s life.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler (left) Parker Larson (right)
Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary victims following arrest of two men
BIg O Tires
Big O Tires in Topeka changes hands, welcomes new owners
Rochelle Mott
Topeka woman arrested after victim catches her breaking into their car
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate at their Super Bowl victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Chiefs 2023 opponents officially revealed
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront

Latest News

FILE
BBB warns of subscription service scams following Meta announcement
FILE
$1K learning recovery bonus for Kansas families now available
FILE
Gov. to proclaim a date for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Kristen Anderson
Topeka elementary teacher honored with Kansas Master Teacher award