$1K learning recovery bonus for Kansas families now available

FILE
FILE(Pexels via MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A previously announced $1,000 learning recovery bonus program for Kansas families has officially opened applications.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22, that the Kansas Education Enrichment Program has officially opened applications for qualifying parents and guardians of students in the Sunflower State. She said the program will provide $1,000 per student to pay for various educational goods and services to aid in learning recovery and create academic enrichment opportunities.

“This program will provide Kansas students with new opportunities and resources to help them thrive in the classroom,” Gov. Kelly said. “I encourage all families that qualify to apply for KEEP.”

Kelly indicated that KEEP funds can be used on various enrichment educational activities that include:

  • Day and overnight camps with an academic-related curriculum like music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics and engineering
  • Curriculum and educational materials including certain technological devices
  • Language classes
  • Musical instruments and lessons
  • Tutoring

The Governor did note that the funds are not eligible for private school tuition.

Kelly said eligibility is determined by financial need and funds will be given to actively enrolled K-12 students between the ages of 5 and 18. Those whose household income is less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines are eligible.

According to the Governor, future waves of funding may be provided with expanded household income eligibility parameters - subject to funding availability.

KEEP has been offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Kansas Office of Recovery to aid in educational opportunities in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been funded with American Rescue Plan Act money through the SPARK process.

To see if families are eligible or for more information, click HERE.

