Woman behind bars after two men held at gunpoint in Manhattan apartment

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after two people allegedly held two men at gunpoint in a Manhattan apartment.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, officials were called to the 700 block of Allison Ave. with reports of an aggravated kidnapping.

When officials arrived, they said they found two adult male victims who reported a female suspect, later identified as Cecilia Gonzalez, 29, of Manhattan, had threatened them with a shotgun. She then hit the 35-year-old victim with the end of the gun while another 27-year-old suspect held the two victims in an apartment against their will.

RCPD noted that Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault and aggravated battery. She remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.

Officials have not released any information on the second suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

