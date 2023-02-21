Woman behind bars after two men held at gunpoint in Manhattan apartment

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after two people allegedly held two men at gunpoint in a Manhattan apartment.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, officials were called to the 700 block of Allison Ave. with reports of an aggravated kidnapping.

When officials arrived, they said they found two adult male victims who reported a female suspect, later identified as Cecilia Gonzalez, 29, of Manhattan, had threatened them with a shotgun. She then hit the 35-year-old victim with the end of the gun while another 27-year-old suspect held the two victims in an apartment against their will.

RCPD noted that Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault and aggravated battery. She remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.

Officials have not released any information on the second suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Garcia
Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
Byran Walker
TPD: One arrested following weekend shooting, crash
Gov. Kelly announces the expansion of a computer chip production facility in Kansas on Feb. 20,...
$1.9 billion computer chip production facility to make its way to Kansas

Latest News

FILE - 2021 Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Business Awards
Manhattan Chamber honors members for community excellence
FILE
City officials consider loosening reigns on TPD residency protocols
Homeless camp fires
Officials remain unaware of cause of 2 weekend homeless camp fires
Motorcycle-SUV crash
One hospitalized following Central Topeka motorcycle-SUV collision