Tuesday forecast: Warm and breezy, rain Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday saw temperatures in the mid 60s with plenty of sun before some clouds rolled in during the afternoon. We can expect a similar setup today. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s, sunny skies with some afternoon clouds and breezy southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting around 30 mph. Skies become overcast tonight and rain should begin falling early Wednesday morning. Rain showers will linger through the afternoon before clearing out. A blast of cold air rushes through Wednesday evening and we will be in the 30s Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall Wednesday will be heaviest in East Kansas with lesser amounts west of Highway 75. Spots east could see between 0.25″ and 0.50″ while spots west can expect less than 0.25″. Rain ends Wednesday afternoon. We become much colder Thursday and Friday with air temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds chills Friday morning will be brutal in the single digits.

Today: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds this evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds SSW becoming NW at 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures falling fast behind a cold front in the afternoon.

Today will be another nice day. Winds a little breezy this afternoon from the southeast, but temperatures in the low to mid 60s again with sunny skies, especially in the morning. A few clouds will move in this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures warm temperatures will be sustained in the upper 40s and low 50s with breezy south winds and overcast skies. Rain begins early Wednesday morning for some.

Rain is likely Wednesday with the highest chances being in East Kansas, however spots west of Highway 75 will still see some scattered showers. Rainfall totals will be decent in the east between 0.25″ and 0.50″ while farther west into Central Kansas can expect between 0.10″ and 0.25″, maybe less to nothing in some areas. Wednesday’s rain will also come with big temperature changes as a cold front swipes through Wednesday evening.

The cold front will dramatically drop temperatures into the low 20s for Thursday morning and keep temperatures in the low to mid 30s Thursday afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the northwest Thursday at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures lower into the low teens and possibly single digits Thursday night with terribly cold wind chills Friday morning. Friday afternoon will continue to be cold in the mid 30s before we return to around 50 degrees Saturday.

There is a chance for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms next Sunday night into Monday. This has been showing for the past few days now and may provide a widespread rainfall for Northeast and North-Central Kansas.

