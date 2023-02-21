TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the pedestrian killed in an accident over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Dennis Hower, 57, was killed when a vehicle struck him just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 19th and Gage Blvd. Hower was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

TPD asks anyone who witnessed the accident to email telltpd@topeka.org or call them at 785-368-9400. You can also call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.