Topeka woman arrested after victim catches her breaking into their car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka woman is behind bars after a resident who had realized they were the victim of a vehicle break-in quickly reported that information to officials.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to the 1400 block of SW Collins Ave. with reports of a vehicle burglary in progress.

When officials arrived, they said they found a victim who reported a suspect, later identified as Rochelle E. M. Mott, 26, of Topeka, had broken into their vehicle.

Thanks to the vigilance of the victim, TPD said officials were able to quickly arrest Mott and book her into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on theft and burglary.

Mott remains behind bars with no bond listed.

