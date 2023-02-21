Topeka woman arrested after alleged fight with hospital security

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly got into a fight with a hospital security guard.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to a local hospital with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman, later identified as Rebecca M. Siguenza, 53, of Topeka, had been in a fight with a hospital security guard.

TPD indicated that Siguenza was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery.

Siguenza remains behind bars with no bond listed.

