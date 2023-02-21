Topeka United’s Mosaic Partner Pairs plan for next session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are open for the next round of Topeka United’s Mosaic Partner Pairs.

The program brings together people from different backgrounds to discover their similarities as they meet over the course of several months.

Dr. Beryl New with Topeka Public Schools, who’s co-chaired the program since its inception, and Topeka Police Cpt. Jerry Monasmith, who’s on the coach team this year, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how people can benefit from the program. They also discussed new features for the program, including a “passport” of places to meet eat and visit, and efforts to create a multicultural timeline for the community.

The 2023 Mosaic Partner Pairs experience will run April 15 through Dec. 13. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 28. You can do so at topekaunited.org/mosaic-partner-pairs.

