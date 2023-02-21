Topeka man hospitalized after dump truck rollover closes K-10

KanDrive cameras show a rollover crash that closed K-10 for a short time on Feb. 20, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash involving a dump truck closed K-10 for a short time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 and I-435 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 International dump truck driven by Shawn R. Beuchat, 57, of Topeka, had been headed down the westbound ramp from I-435 onto K-10. They said the truck had been going too fast and Beuchat lost control of it.

KHP noted that the dump truck crashed into the righthand barrier wall, rolled and landed on its passenger side blocking two lanes of traffic.

Officials closed that area of K-10 for a few hours as crews cleared the scene according to KanDrive.

KHP indicated that Beuchat was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

