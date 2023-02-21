Topeka man arrested after attempt to outrun Manhattan officials on bicycle

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who was known to have a warrant in Riley Co. is behind bars after attempting to outrun officials on a bicycle after they spotted him and attempted to take him into custody on an arrest warrant.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials spotted a man with an active warrant while on patrol in the 1000 block of Yuma St. and arrested him.

Officials said Michael Jones, 48, of Topeka, was arrested after officers spotted him while on patrol as he had an active warrant for probation violation. He attempted to ride his bicycle away from officers several times while he was informed that officials were attempting to place him under arrest.

RCPD said it was able to apprehend Jones and he was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on his probation violation warrant as well as interference with law enforcement. He remains behind bars on a $30,000 bond.

Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
