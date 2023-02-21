Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary victims following arrest of two men

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who may have been a victim of a recent burglary in specific areas of North Topeka, as they may be able to reunite them with their stolen items following the arrest of two men.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, officials were called to the 5000 block of NW Sterling Chase Dr. after a resident reported that they saw a white 2013 Kia Optima drive through the neighborhood. Two men inside the car wearing masks continued to flash its lights.

When officials responded, they said they found the Optima in the 4200 block of NW Dondee Ln. and found that its tag had been reported stolen by the Topeka Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ashton L. Huffstutler, 20, and Parker L. Larson, 19, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Huffstutler was booked on multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, possession of stolen property, no vehicle liability insurance and improper turn. Larson was booked on multiple counts of burglary, theft and possession of stolen property.

During the investigation, officials said they found that multiple vehicle burglaries had happened in the following areas:

NW 52nd Ter.

NW 53rd Ter.

NW Sterling Chase Dr.

NW Geronimo Trail

NW Kendall Dr.

If anyone who lives in these areas had their vehicles broken into recently, the Sheriff’s Office said they should give it a call at 785-251-2200 to make a report. It said it may be able to reunite these residents with recently stolen items.

