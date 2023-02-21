Rural Kansas community voices opposition to crypto mining plant

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of McLouth, Kansas are voicing their displeasure with a company that wants to create a data processing center.

“What I have heard is that this is coming to our area, about a mile and half north of where we’re at right now. They’re gonna be providing their own generators to power it. The generators are gonna be powered by natural gas that they’re gonna be sucking out of the natural gas storage field,” said McLouth resident Paul Nissen.

The proposed location off of K-92, just north of McLouth, sits on top of a natural gas field which will be used to generate power.

“The generators that I hear they’re gonna be using, I used to operate generators. They’re gonna be very loud, they’re gonna be burning natural gas, which is not very green,” Nissen said.

Citizens who live in the small town say they are concerned about the potential effects the plant may have on the community.

“People don’t like having somebody come in the back door and just start doing stuff like this,” said Nissen.

Roger Dahlby is an engineer working with Crypto Colo Center to build its facility and he says the plant will create renewable energy.

“What they’re building ultimately is a data processing center... and they’re collecting, they got a bunch of computers that are basically gonna be running. They use a lot of energy, that energy has to be created somewhere, and right now the advantage is that has a natural gas source,” Dahlby said.

He also says the company will bring more jobs to the town that has a population of just under 1,000 people.

“One of the things it will do is create jobs.. and all that data processing is gonna create what they sell that so there’s money involved,”

But most McLouth residents are still reluctant to welcome their new neighbors.

“I am fairly new here, but I love it here. This is a very special place. I will do everything within my power to fight this and keep this out,” said Edith Williams, McLouth resident.

A city council meeting will be held Tuesday night at the McLouth Fire Station to discuss a range of issues regarding the crypto mining plant.

