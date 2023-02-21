Report finds Kansans pay average property tax rate for homes, high for vehicles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansans pay a relatively average property tax rate for homes, they have been found to pay some of the highest vehicle property taxes in the nation.

Personal finance website WalletHub.com says that the average American spends about $2,690 on real estate property taxes and another $444 for those that live in states with vehicle property taxes. With such high costs, it said more than $14 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year according to the National Tax Lien Association.

Therefore, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, WalletHub said it released its report on 2023′s Property Taxes by State report. To find which residents pay more than others, it said it examined the real-estate tax rate, annual taxes on an average-priced home, the median home value and annual taxes on that home. It also examined the 26 states where vehicle property taxes apply including that tax rate and annual taxes on an average-priced car.

For real estate property taxes, Kansas ranked 37th overall, meaning residents pay relatively more than most other states. The Sunflower State’s effective real estate tax rate sits at 1.43% while the annual taxes on a $244,900 home cost residents about $3,500. Meanwhile, the state’s median home value is recorded at $164,800 which means Kansans pay $2,355 in taxes on that home.

When it comes to vehicle property taxes, Kansans pay one of the highest rates in the nation. The state ranked 44th overall with an effective vehicle tax rate of 1.91%. This means that on a $26,000 car, Kansans pay around $500 to get it registered.

According to the report, Colorado residents pay some of the lowest property taxes. The state ranked third overall with an effective real estate tax rate of 0.51%. This means that on a $244,900 home, those in Colorado pay about $1,243 in property taxes. With a state median home value of $397,500, residents pay about $2,017 in property taxes for that home.

When it comes to vehicle property taxes, however, Coloradoans pay some of the highest rates. The state ranked 40th overall with an effective vehicle tax rate of 1.79%. This means that on a $26,000 car, residents pay around $468 to get it registered.

The report also found that Oklahoma tied with Georgia in property tax rates and came in at 25th overall. Residents pay an effective real estate tax rate of 0.90%. This means that on a $244,900 home, residents pay about $2,194 in property taxes. With a state median home value of $150,800, Oklahomans pay about $1,351 on taxes for that home.

Oklahoma does not require a vehicle property tax.

To the east, Missouri ranked 29th overall with an effective real estate tax rate of 0.98%. This means, that for a $244,900 home, Missourians pay about $2,389 in taxes. With an average median home value of $171,800, residents pay about $1,676 in taxes for that home.

When it comes to vehicle property taxes, Missourians also pay some of the highest rates in the nation. According to the report, the state ranked 48th with an effective vehicle tax rate of 2.63%. So, for a $26,000 car, residents pay about $690 to get it registered.

Lastly, to the north, Nebraska ranked 43rd overall with some of the highest property taxes in the region. Nebraskans pay an effective real estate tax of 1.67%, so for a $244,900 home, residents pay about $4,102 in property taxes. With an average median home value of $174,100, Nebraskans pay about $2,916 in taxes for that home.

However, when it comes to vehicle property taxes, Nebraskans pay some of the lowest rates out of the states that do require this of residents. It ranked 37th overall with an effective vehicle tax rate of 1.46%. So, for a $26,000 car, residents pay about $384 to register it.

The report found that the states that require the lowest property taxes are:

Hawaii Alabama Colorado Nevada Louisiana

The states that require the highest property taxes are:

New Jersey Illinois Connecticut New Hampshire Vermont

The report also found the states that require the lowest vehicle taxes are:

Louisiana Michigan California Alabama Iowa

The states that require the highest vehicle taxes are:

Virginia Mississippi Missouri South Carolina Maine

