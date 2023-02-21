RCPD seeks individual in property damage investigation

RCPD seeks individual for property damage investigation
RCPD seeks individual for property damage investigation(RCPD)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man for questioning about a recent case of property damage.

RCPD says they would like to speak to the man wearing the white top and checkered pants in the video they released Tuesday.

RCPD seeks individual for property damage investigation

The search involves an Aggieville incident where a parked vehicle suffered $1,600 in damage. RCPD says that happened January 28 in the 1200 block of Moro St.

Anyone with information identifying the person or about the incident should call 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Garcia
Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence man tased, arrested after threatening business that fired him with gun
Gov. Kelly announces the expansion of a computer chip production facility in Kansas on Feb. 20,...
$1.9 billion computer chip production facility to make its way to Kansas

Latest News

Gov. highlights importance of special education with visit to Topeka school
Gov. highlights importance of special education with visit to Topeka school
13 News at Six
The Big O Tires location in Topeka has changed hands and welcomed two new owners to the team...
Big O Tires in Topeka changes hands, welcomes new owners
Patterson Legal presented a $1,000 donation to Helping Hands Humane Society.
Patterson Gives Back presentation gets four paws up from Finner!
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate at their Super Bowl victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Chiefs 2023 opponents officially revealed