RCPD seeks individual in property damage investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man for questioning about a recent case of property damage.

RCPD says they would like to speak to the man wearing the white top and checkered pants in the video they released Tuesday.

RCPD seeks individual for property damage investigation

The search involves an Aggieville incident where a parked vehicle suffered $1,600 in damage. RCPD says that happened January 28 in the 1200 block of Moro St.

Anyone with information identifying the person or about the incident should call 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

