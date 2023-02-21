Patterson Gives Back presentation gets four paws up from Finner!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal admits he’s an animal lover, which makes this month’s Patterson Gives Back recipient a no-brainer for him!

Patterson presented a $1,000 check to Helping Hands Humane Society during Tuesday’s Eye on NE Kansas.

Grace Clinton and Emi Griess brought Finner with them as an example of the difference the donation will make. Finner tested heartworm positive, and his treatment will cost about $1,000 - the amount of Patterson’s donation.

“About three percent of dogs in our area will test heartworm positive, and we test all dogs over six months that come in,” Griess said. “We end up with about 30 dogs a year that we do heartworm treatment on because we want to make sure they’re healthy before they go up for adoption.”

Patterson said he and Patterson Legal are happy to help.

“We’re animal people, and look at all the great work that they’re doing,” Patterson said. “We have Finner here...he is such a cute guy, but just one example of the many animals (Helping Hands is) helping.”

Helping Hands needs foster home for Finner while he’s treated. Visit hhhstopeka.org to learn about their foster program.

You can nominate an organization for the donation program at pattersongivesback.org.

