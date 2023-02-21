One hospitalized following Central Topeka motorcycle-SUV collision

One person was taken tot he hospital after a crash Monday evening on S. Topeka Blvd.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after an evening motorcycle-SUV collision in the central part of the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to the area of SW 29th and Topeka Blvd. with reports of the collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found that an SUV and a motorcycle had hit each other. They did not specify if the injured person was a driver or passenger or if they were on the motorcycle or in the SUV or the extent of their injuries.

However, officials did indicate that the injured party is expected to recover from their injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

