Officials search for suspect who damaged Manhattan home with BB gun

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are in search of the person responsible for causing $750 in damage to a Manhattan home with a BB gun.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:16 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, officials were called to the 2100 block of Tamarron Ter. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 37-year-old man who reported an unknown suspect had shot at his house with a BB gun. He said the BBs hit his windows which caused them to crack and cost him around $750.

Anyone with information about the crime has been encouraged to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

