Officials remain unaware of cause of 2 weekend homeless camp fires

City officials say no one was injured in a pair of fires near SW Wanamaker.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While no injuries were reported, officials are still unaware of how a pair of weekend homeless camp fires were started.

Officials tell 13 NEWS that crews with the Topeka Fire Department were called to two fires over the weekend in a homeless camp behind a restaurant at 15th and Wanamaker Rd.

According to officials, no injuries were reported and there is no damage estimate.

Crews also said they are still unaware of how the pair of fires started.

