Officials hunt for machete-wielding man following weekend threats

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a man they say threatened others with a machete over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, officials were called to the 800 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found two men, 20 and 29, who reported a 37-year-old male suspect, who has yet to be identified, had threatened them with a machete.

Officials did not release any information about injuries or the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

