No. 3 KU gets revenge, defeats No. 24 TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball won its fifth straight game on Monday, taking down No. 24 TCU 63-58 in Fort Worth.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick led all scorers with 19 points and 6 boards. Kevin McCullar Jr. followed with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

With the win, the Jayhawks avenged their previous 83-60 loss to the Horned Frogs at Allen Fieldhouse back in January.

KU is now 23-5 on the season, 11-4 in conference play.

The Jayhawks will be back at Allen Fieldhouse to host West Virginia on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

