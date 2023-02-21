New Gage Park mini-train arrives

Gage Park's new electric mini-train is scheduled to be operable by spring break.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s new mini-train draws a crowd.

On February 20, Gage Park’s new train arrived from Wichita with purple, yellow, green, blue, and red boxcars.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Communications and Public Information Supervisor Mike McLaughlin is excited to get the train up and running. McLaughlin said 70 adults or 105 children could occupy the vehicle simultaneously. He also believes that adults who ride the train will be less inconvenienced.

“The new seats are more comfortable. The coaches are a little bit taller,” McLaughlin said. “So if you’re an adult, you won’t feel like your knees are right up near your chin.”

At least a few adults are excited for the new addition.

“I grew up riding the mini-train, on school field trips and just family trips to the zoo,” Mikayla Masotto explained. “So, I’m really excited to have the new one and share those memories with my daughter.”

“I do have some memories as a little kid coming here and riding on the train in the summertime with my grandparents,” John Failor shared. “I thought it would be cool to come ssee the new one that landed here at the track.”

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials, the previous train was 55 years old and at the point where they couldn’t even obtain parts for the train.

“We literally had to have parts fabricated from scratch to keep it running. Dan Dodds, our mechanic, once took an alternator off his own truck just to keep it running,” McLaughlin said.

Unlike the old train that ran on diesel, the new train is entirely electric. About 900 gallons of diesel were used last year to keep the train running. Conversely, the new train is powered by an electric charge.

“We really needed a new train — a new efficient train, and this one certainly fit the bill. The really nice thing is that it has far fewer mechanical parts that would break down,” McLaughlin said.

Shawnee County officials said they are aim to have the train operable by spring break.

Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Gage Park New Train
NEW GAGE TRAIN