Manhattan man arrested after drugs, warrant found following suspicious activity

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man in Manhattan is behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs on him and found he had a warrant when they spotted him following a suspicious activity call.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials arrested Andrew Jones, 44, of Manhattan after a call for suspicious activity in the 900 block of Fremont St.

When they arrived at the call, officials said they saw Jones walking in the area and identified that he had an active warrant out for his arrest. As he was arrested, they said he was allegedly found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

RCPD noted that Jones was booked into jail on his warrant for failure to appear as well as possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains behind bars on a $30,000 bond.

