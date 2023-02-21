Manhattan man arrested after 50-year-old man hit in head repeatedly

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after he allegedly punched a 50-year-old man in the head repeatedly.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to the 1500 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a battery.

When officials arrived, they said a 50-year-old man reported that a 35-year-old male suspect that he knew repeatedly punched him in the head.

RCPD noted that officials were able to identify the suspect as Jeffery Jepson, 35, of Manhattan, and arrest him at the scene. He was then taken to the Pottawatomie Co. Jail.

Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
