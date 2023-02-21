Manhattan Chamber honors members for community excellence

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Manhattan Area Chamber of commerce have been honored and awarded for their excellence in service to the community.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Saturday, Feb. 18, that at its annual meeting on Friday, it named those honored with local awards.

The Chamber indicated that matt Crocker was recognized as the 2022 C. C.yde Jones Volunteer of the Year. The award honors a 60-year manhattan resident who served as the first dean of Kansas State University’s College of Business. Crocker is the CEO of SPS Companies, Inc., the parent organization for the SPS family of companies including Steel and Pipe Supply Company as well as other metal-based companies.

According to the Chamber, Crocker has served in various roles including Chamber Chair of the Board in 2018. He currently serves on the foundation boards of the Good Shephard Hospice House and Stormont Vail.

The Chamber noted that Mary Vanier was chosen as the 2022 Lud Fiser Citizen of the Year awardee in honor of the former Manhattan Chamber president responsible for CiCo Park and Manhattan Industrial Park. She is the 54th recipient of the award.

Officials indicated that Vanier earned her Bachelor in Science in hotels and restaurant management from Kansas State University. After she worked in the industry for about a decade, she returned to lead Grand Mere Development, Inc., a residential and commercial real estate development group.

Lastly, the Chamber said it awarded Stephanie Pierce with the 2022 Young Professional of the Year award. She currently serves as the Chair of the Manhattan Chamber’s Helping Young Professionals Emerge program and has served in various leadership roles.

