Manhattan Chamber honors members for community excellence

FILE - 2021 Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Business Awards
FILE - 2021 Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Business Awards(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Manhattan Area Chamber of commerce have been honored and awarded for their excellence in service to the community.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Saturday, Feb. 18, that at its annual meeting on Friday, it named those honored with local awards.

The Chamber indicated that matt Crocker was recognized as the 2022 C. C.yde Jones Volunteer of the Year. The award honors a 60-year manhattan resident who served as the first dean of Kansas State University’s College of Business. Crocker is the CEO of SPS Companies, Inc., the parent organization for the SPS family of companies including Steel and Pipe Supply Company as well as other metal-based companies.

According to the Chamber, Crocker has served in various roles including Chamber Chair of the Board in 2018. He currently serves on the foundation boards of the Good Shephard Hospice House and Stormont Vail.

The Chamber noted that Mary Vanier was chosen as the 2022 Lud Fiser Citizen of the Year awardee in honor of the former Manhattan Chamber president responsible for CiCo Park and Manhattan Industrial Park. She is the 54th recipient of the award.

Officials indicated that Vanier earned her Bachelor in Science in hotels and restaurant management from Kansas State University. After she worked in the industry for about a decade, she returned to lead Grand Mere Development, Inc., a residential and commercial real estate development group.

Lastly, the Chamber said it awarded Stephanie Pierce with the 2022 Young Professional of the Year award. She currently serves as the Chair of the Manhattan Chamber’s Helping Young Professionals Emerge program and has served in various leadership roles.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Garcia
Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
Byran Walker
TPD: One arrested following weekend shooting, crash
Gov. Kelly announces the expansion of a computer chip production facility in Kansas on Feb. 20,...
$1.9 billion computer chip production facility to make its way to Kansas

Latest News

FILE
City officials consider loosening reigns on TPD residency protocols
Homeless camp fires
Officials remain unaware of cause of 2 weekend homeless camp fires
Motorcycle-SUV crash
One hospitalized following Central Topeka motorcycle-SUV collision
FILE
Report finds Kansans pay average property tax rate for homes, high for vehicles