Man arrested after spitting at, refusing to leave Topeka bar

Jesus Alvarado
Jesus Alvarado(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he spit at staff when he refused to pay his tab at a Topeka bar.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to Spot Tavern at 2202 SW Buchanan St. after employees reported an unwanted person.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a man identified as Jesus Alvarado, 26, of Topeka, had refused to pay his tab, spit at bar staff and refused to leave.

Alvarado was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on theft, criminal trespass and expectorating in public.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Garcia
Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
Gov. Kelly announces the expansion of a computer chip production facility in Kansas on Feb. 20,...
$1.9 billion computer chip production facility to make its way to Kansas
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence man tased, arrested after threatening business that fired him with gun

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan man arrested after drugs, warrant found following suspicious activity
FILE
Officials search for suspect who damaged Manhattan home with BB gun
Rebecca Siguenza
Topeka woman arrested after alleged fight with hospital security
FILE
Officials hunt for machete-wielding man following weekend threats