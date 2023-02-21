Man arrested after spitting at, refusing to leave Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he spit at staff when he refused to pay his tab at a Topeka bar.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to Spot Tavern at 2202 SW Buchanan St. after employees reported an unwanted person.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a man identified as Jesus Alvarado, 26, of Topeka, had refused to pay his tab, spit at bar staff and refused to leave.

Alvarado was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on theft, criminal trespass and expectorating in public.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.