Local organization honored for volunteer service excellence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization has been honored for its excellence in volunteer service.

Douglas County CASA Inc. announced on Tuesday, Feb. 21, that it has become the sixth nonprofit organization in the Sunflower State to become a certified Service Enterprise. It joins the top 11% of nonprofits around the nation in volunteer engagement and performance.

“The process of applying for and working on our Service Enterprise Initiative certification has provided us the opportunity, the accountability, and a network of peers to… confirm much of what we do, while allowing and supporting us to expand and improve volunteer management best practices,” Douglas County CASA Executive Director Erick Vaughn commented.

Douglas Co. CASA noted that the Service Enterprise Program is overseen by AL!VE and strengthens nonprofits through the use of volunteers and their skills to address community needs. These organizations strategically leverage volunteers for greater social impact.

The organization said the new designation means it is fully equipped to use the time and talent of volunteers to expand and enhance its services.

CASA said it was notified by the Kansas Volunteer Commission on Jan. 24 about the decision, which will keep the organization certified for three years. It recognizes that CASA is a leading organization in volunteer engagement.

