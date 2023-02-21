KS Bowhunters Assoc. celebrates 50 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bowhunters Association is celebrating 50 years with its upcoming annual convention.

Jamie Howarter, a member of their executive council, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the organization and the event.

Howarter says the group provides several services, including advocating on legislation, sharing safety information, and providing scholarships.

Their 50th Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet will include vendors, displays, and seminars, and also recognize supporters for their efforts.

The Kansas Bowhunters Assoc. annual convention will be held at Four Points by Sheraton in Manhattan. Vendors and displays will set up March 9, with people invited to view them from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10 and 11. Seminars will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days. Find registration information on their site.

