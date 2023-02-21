Emergency water, sewer repairs to close Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency water and sewer repairs will close a street in the Capital City for about two weeks.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that starting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, they will completely close SW Quinton Ave. north of SW 2nd St.

Crews indicated that the closure will be in place as they make emergency water and sewer repairs.

According to the City, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.

