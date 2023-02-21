Emergency water, sewer repairs to close Topeka street

FILE
FILE(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency water and sewer repairs will close a street in the Capital City for about two weeks.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that starting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, they will completely close SW Quinton Ave. north of SW 2nd St.

Crews indicated that the closure will be in place as they make emergency water and sewer repairs.

According to the City, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Garcia
Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
Gov. Kelly announces the expansion of a computer chip production facility in Kansas on Feb. 20,...
$1.9 billion computer chip production facility to make its way to Kansas
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence man tased, arrested after threatening business that fired him with gun

Latest News

FILE
COVID-era program to aid Kansas homeowners to soon close
Governor Laura Kelly visits Jardine Elementary and Middle School on Feb. 21, 2023.
Gov. highlights importance of special education with visit to Topeka school
CVS
AG urges CVS to follow Walgreens’ lead, not dispense mifepristone in Kansas
FILE
Manhattan man arrested after 50-year-old man hit in head repeatedly