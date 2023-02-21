Commissioners consider requests to implement emergency program, invest in theater updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners heard presentations on Monday, notably on implementing improvements to the county emergency management system and increasing the capacity of a local theater.

Emergency management staff have requested implementing a program that is expected to reduce how many units respond to an emergency.

According to Nelson Casteel, an ambulance compliance officer for Shawnee Co., says that if dispatch previously received a call for toe pain, AMR (American Medical Response) would respond, along with a fire truck, police, and first responders. However, if the Nurse Navigation Program were implemented, each call would be directed to a medical nurse — where the nurse would ask a series of questions to determine the urgency of the situation and what assistance is needed.

“The call will be sent to the emergency medical dispatchers, and they will assess it, and if it meets the guidelines and requirements of talking to a nurse and not needing an immediate response from an ambulance, then that nurse can work with that person to figure out how best to handle that person that has the toe pain, or the headache, or those that are considered to be a lower acuity,” said Casteel.

On Monday, emergency management made its case to commissioners. By Thursday, they will request approval to add this measure to the AMR contract to improve the emergency system.

“There is always a scarcity of resources, and our system here is no different,” said Casteel. “This will assist in getting the right piece of equipment to the right place at the right time, and that is all a part of the emergency medical dispatch triage that they do. This will give them another tool in their toolbox so that they can get these people help, so they are not waiting all the extra time that they may have to wait because of a lower priority call. All the calls in Shawnee Co. are of a priority, especially to me as the ambulance compliance officer, and they are going to be important to those folks, so we want to get them help as quickly as they can.”

At Monday’s meeting, the Jayhawk Theatre also requested some assistance from commissioners.

A representative of the Jayhawk Theatre and president of Impact! Marketing Group, LLC, Joanne Morrell, says the theater is expecting to see an increase in events and customers over the next few years. However, staff members are concerned with the limited space as well as other limitations like the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system. Therefore, it has requested funds to increase occupancy and update safety measures.

The theater was initially estimated to need $2.7 million, but after looking at the latest construction estimates, Morrell says it might need $5 million to maintain the theater.

“We did just receive last week’s updated construction estimates, and that was a reality check,” said Morrell. “As you know, construction prices are still extremely volatile and with little sign of them slowing down or leveling off, so what we had originally talked to you about the increased occupancy investment and budget of about $2.7 million is now nearly close to 5 [million]. That includes all the required life safety features, per our discussions with the fire marshal and looking at fire escapes, sprinkling, HVAC, required access, and egress. And it also includes a most urgent and essential piece of securing and sealing the foundation, waterproofing the exterior.”

Morrell concluded her presentation by saying she appreciates commissioners considering this request.

“Our commitment is to make sure it happens and is done right, and we just need one commitment. One domino will put things into motion, and we are at a critical point, so your support which we deeply appreciate your consideration for what would be a definite game changer and a catalyst to help at a very minimum increase our occupancy,” said Morrell.

To view more about the organization’s request, click HERE for the commission’s agenda(s).

