City officials consider loosening reigns on TPD residency protocols

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City officials will consider a test run on loosened residency protocols for officers with the Topeka Police Department.

At the Monday, Feb. 20, City Council meeting, officials noted that the current contract with the Fraternal Order of Police requires officers with TPD to live within Shawnee Co. They also cannot live more than half an hour away from their assigned reporting station.

However, a proposed amendment would allow officers to report to work in an emergency within an hour. The new policy would go into effect in 2023 with an optional review in 2024.

The Council indicated it would also consider an amendment to the pay schedule to shorten the amount of time it takes to reach the top of the pay scale.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.