Chiefs 2023 opponents officially revealed
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs officially know who they will face for the 2023 season.
According to the team’s official Twitter account, the defending Super Bowl Champions will defend their title against the AFC East and the NFC North divisions.
Every division in the NFL plays one division from the AFC and one from the NFC on a rotating basis. The Chiefs played the AFC South and NFC West this past year.
As always, the Chiefs will face their AFC West division rivals six times next season. Kansas City went 6-0 against division rivals in 2022.
Last year, the NFC had the benefit of the ninth home game. The Chiefs and the rest of the AFC will have an extra home game in 2023.
The details including dates and times of the NFL schedule are generally released in May. Here are the Chiefs’ opponents for 2023.
HOME OPPONENTS
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
AWAY OPPONENTS
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.