Chiefs 2023 opponents officially revealed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs officially know who they will face for the 2023 season.

According to the team’s official Twitter account, the defending Super Bowl Champions will defend their title against the AFC East and the NFC North divisions.

Every division in the NFL plays one division from the AFC and one from the NFC on a rotating basis. The Chiefs played the AFC South and NFC West this past year.

As always, the Chiefs will face their AFC West division rivals six times next season. Kansas City went 6-0 against division rivals in 2022.

Last year, the NFC had the benefit of the ninth home game. The Chiefs and the rest of the AFC will have an extra home game in 2023.

The details including dates and times of the NFL schedule are generally released in May. Here are the Chiefs’ opponents for 2023.

HOME OPPONENTS

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

AWAY OPPONENTS

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

