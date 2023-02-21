Big O Tires in Topeka changes hands, welcomes new owners

BIg O Tires
BIg O Tires(Big O Tires)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big O Tires location in Topeka has changed hands and welcomed two new owners to the team who are committed to customer service.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Big O Tires in Topeka announced that Kyle Aubuchon and Jeff Schwab will take the helm and bring new energy and experience to the team. The change is effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to have Kyle and Jeff take over ownership of our store,” said Dutch Tryon, the previous owner of the location. “We are confident that their expertise in the automotive industry and their commitment to customer service will take Big O Tires in Topeka to new heights.”

According to Big O, the pair will bring with them more than 50 years of combined experience in the industry with a focus on customer service and quality products. They will continue the tradition of excellence at the location as well as bring new ideas and innovations.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to take over ownership of Big O Tires in Topeka,” said Aubuchon. “I am committed to building on the strong foundation that has been established and to providing the best possible service to our customers. I look forward to working with our team to continue to grow and improve our business.”

The location at 2735 SW Wanamaker Rd. has served Topekans for nearly two decades with a wide range of tire and automotive services.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

