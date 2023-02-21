Aroldis Chapman can earn up to $8.75M if he rebounds with Royals
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Aroldis Chapman can earn up to $8.75 million as part of his one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals if he regains a job as a regular closer.
The left-hander, who turns 35 on Feb. 28, is guaranteed $3.75 million under the deal announced Jan. 27.
Chapman can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on games: $312,500 for 20 and for each additional five through 55. He also can earn $2.5 million based on games finished: $312,500 for 12 and for each additional four through 40.
He averaged 100.7 mph on his fastball in 2016 but dropped below 100 mph in 2018 and was at a career-low 97.5 last season. He was 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA last season for the Yankees, walking 28 and striking out 43 in 36 1/3 innings.
Chapman had spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis in May, then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes. He was on the IL again in August for a leg infection following a tattoo, then missed a mandatory team workout for the playoffs and was left off the Division Series roster.
He would earn $100,000 for winning an MVP award or a Cy Young Award and $50,000 for finishing second through fifth in the voting. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP or winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award, and $50,000 for becoming a Rivera/Hoffman finalist. Chapman would get $50,000 for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or the League Championship Series MVP. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.
