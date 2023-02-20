Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who earned a reputation for the ‘best cinnammon rolls ever’ on the farmers market and event circuit is bringing her baking to a full-time store.

Amanda Scully visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the journey to her new adventure.

Watch the video to hear the details, then join Amanda for the grand opening of Amanda’s Rolls Bakery Cafe, 4 p.m. March 1st. The bakery will be located inside Fairlawn Plaza, SW 21st and Fairlawn in Topeka. The first 100 guests will receive a goody bag with items from several Topeka businesses.

