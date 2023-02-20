Walgreens to AG: Abortion pills will not be dispensed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walgreens has made it clear that the company will not dispense mifepristone in Kansas following a letter from the Attorney General.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says on Monday, Feb. 20, that in response to a letter he sent earlier in the month, Walgreens has decided not to send abortion pills into Kansas.

AG Kobach noted that sending abortion pills to the Sunflower State is a violation of both state and federal laws. He said the company made the announcement that it would not dispense mifepristone in Kansas.

“This is a significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women’s health,” Kobach said. “The dispensing of these pills without a supervising physician present would expose women to complications and potentially to coercion as well. I’m grateful Walgreens has responded quickly and reasonably and intends to fully comply with the law.”

Kobach indicated that Walgreens responded with its own written letter dated Feb. 17.

“Walgreens does not intend to dispense Mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship Mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies. If this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you,” the letter from Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle C. Gray reads.

