USD 501: Superintendent’s $2K award to go to Topeka West student

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently announced award given to Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson will be given to one Topeka West student who plans to become an education leader in the Capital City.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says the $2,000 award it recently announced was awarded to Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson as the 2023 Women Superintendent in School Leadership awardee will go to a scholarship for one Topeka West student.

USD 501 indicated that Dr. Anderson has elected to give the award money from the American Association School of Administrators to Ainsley Shaw-Win Schimmel, a proud member of the Potawatomi Nation. Ainsley plans to earn her elementary education degree to be a teacher and leader in the Capital City she is also president of the Kansas Educators Rising.

“I believe the investment and recognition of one woman is an investment in the next generation who will stand on our shoulders as we stand on the shoulders that came before us,” said Anderson.

TPS noted that she will be given the award at 1:25 p.m. at Quincy Signature Visual Arts Elementary School where she student teaches.

Anderson said she is humbled and honored to represent female superintendents and looks forward to seeing incredible women leaders in her district moving into the superintendent roles in Kansas in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.