TPD: One arrested following weekend shooting, crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two people were detained following a weekend shooting in Topeka, only one was arrested and booked into jail.

The Topeka Police Department says that after two people were detained on Sunday, Feb. 19, only one person was arrested for a shooting incident in the eastern part of the city.

TPD indicated that Bryan O. Walker, 38, of Topeka, was arrested after officials were called to the 2000 block of SE California St. with reports of a crash and a shooting. Two adults occupied the wrecked vehicle, however, officials did not say whether Walker was in the wrecked vehicle or not.

Officials did not release any information about the second person detained.

Walker was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Three counts of aggravated assault

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Criminal damage to property

Driving while suspended

Reckless driving

Walker remains behind bars with no bond listed.

