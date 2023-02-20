Topeka’s new Internal Investigator to look into all city complaints

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City’s new Internal Investigator will look into all internal and external complaints as they relate to all departments and employees - including the police.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Feb. 20, that it has hired a new Internal Investigator, Alicia Guerrero-Chavez, as an expansion of the Independent Police Auditor position.

City officials indicated that in her new role, Guerrero-Chavez will investigate internal and external complaints as they relate to all city departments, employees and services - including police-related matters.

“With this position, we will be able to more broadly enhance city investigations as a whole, allowing us to ensure we are serving our community and our employees at the level they deserve,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade. “Alicia comes to the City of Topeka with a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area, and we are delighted to have her on board.”

Officials note that Guerrero-Chavez comes with a decade of investigative experience, including experience in risk management. She earned her Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law and a bachelor’s from Kansas State University.

The City also said that Guerrero-Chavez is a past Topeka “Top 20 Under 40″ honoree and is active with the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

To contact the office of the Internal Investigator, officials said residents can email investigator@topeka.org or call 785-368-3763. The Internal Investigator’s Office will also be housed in City Hall. Guerrero-Chavez’s first day is Monday.

