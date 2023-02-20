Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after shots were fired at a home with five children present.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to the 2000 block of NW Tyler St. with reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found that no one had been injured in the incident, however, a home with five children around. They did not specify if the children were inside the home or not. David J. Garcia, 26, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections in connection.

Garcia was booked into jail for the following:

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Criminal discharge of a firearm in the city

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Five counts of child endangerment

Criminal damage to property

Interference with Law enforcement - felony

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license suspended

Garcia remains behind bars with no bond listed.

