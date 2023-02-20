Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after shots were fired at a home with five children present.
The Topeka Police Department says that just before 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to the 2000 block of NW Tyler St. with reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area.
When officials arrived, they said they found that no one had been injured in the incident, however, a home with five children around. They did not specify if the children were inside the home or not. David J. Garcia, 26, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections in connection.
Garcia was booked into jail for the following:
- Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling
- Criminal discharge of a firearm in the city
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Five counts of child endangerment
- Criminal damage to property
- Interference with Law enforcement - felony
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license suspended
Garcia remains behind bars with no bond listed.
