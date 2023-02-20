Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present

David Garcia
David Garcia(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after shots were fired at a home with five children present.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to the 2000 block of NW Tyler St. with reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found that no one had been injured in the incident, however, a home with five children around. They did not specify if the children were inside the home or not. David J. Garcia, 26, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections in connection.

Garcia was booked into jail for the following:

  • Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm in the city
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Five counts of child endangerment
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Interference with Law enforcement - felony
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving while license suspended

Garcia remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Cheshire
Topeka man arrested, accused of sex trafficking a child
FILE
2 arrested after crash leads to gunshots in East Topeka
FILE
Officials search for driver who ran from accident that left Kansas man dead
generic crash
Two hospitalized after car flips on I-70 causing early-morning collision
FILE
Driver dies after thrown from car along NW Kansas highway

Latest News

Gas 'n Shop records the lowest gas prices in the Topeka area on Feb. 20, 2023.
Gas prices slowly continue to fall in Kansas, remain steady nationally
FILE
Kansas cities found to be among hardest working in the nation
Douglas Co. Consolidated Fire Crew #1
Serious crash, multiple fires keep Douglas Co. crews hard at work
Lawrence man found
Officials: Missing Lawrence man found safe