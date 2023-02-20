Serious crash, multiple fires keep Douglas Co. crews hard at work

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A serious collision and multiple fire calls kept fire crews in Douglas County hard at work over the weekend.

Fire officials with Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 say that on Sunday, Feb. 19, crews were hard at work as they responded to multiple incidents.

Early Sunday morning, crews said they were called to a serious motor vehicle accident that involved multiple cars. They said one person involved was taken to a hospital via helicopter and another by ambulance.

Then, in the early afternoon, officials said they were called to reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, they found an agricultural building completely on fire. The blaze had also extended into the nearby grass and trees.

Crews said they were able to make quick work of the fire.

Lastly, officials indicated they were called to a separate grass fire and a medical call while at the structure fire scene.

