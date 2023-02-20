Serious crash, multiple fires keep Douglas Co. crews hard at work

Douglas Co. Consolidated Fire Crew #1
Douglas Co. Consolidated Fire Crew #1(Douglas Co. Consolidated Fire #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A serious collision and multiple fire calls kept fire crews in Douglas County hard at work over the weekend.

Fire officials with Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 say that on Sunday, Feb. 19, crews were hard at work as they responded to multiple incidents.

Early Sunday morning, crews said they were called to a serious motor vehicle accident that involved multiple cars. They said one person involved was taken to a hospital via helicopter and another by ambulance.

Then, in the early afternoon, officials said they were called to reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, they found an agricultural building completely on fire. The blaze had also extended into the nearby grass and trees.

Crews said they were able to make quick work of the fire.

Lastly, officials indicated they were called to a separate grass fire and a medical call while at the structure fire scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Cheshire
Topeka man arrested, accused of sex trafficking a child
FILE
2 arrested after crash leads to gunshots in East Topeka
FILE
Officials search for driver who ran from accident that left Kansas man dead
generic crash
Two hospitalized after car flips on I-70 causing early-morning collision
FILE
Driver dies after thrown from car along NW Kansas highway

Latest News

Lawrence man found
Officials: Missing Lawrence man found safe
Joshua Ransom
KC man arrested after Topeka woman's purse stolen, car damaged
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after crash on KC Metro highway
Monday morning weather brief